Police: Fight leads to deadly shooting in Maryvale

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Maryvale area of Phoenix on the night of July 25.

According to a statement released on July 16, the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood west of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to a shooting call in the area at around 9:23 p.m., and when they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Preliminary information is the male was shot after an altercation in the residence," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

