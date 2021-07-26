Rev. Jesse Jackson to take part in Phoenix protest on ending the filibuster

Reverend Jesse Jackson is set to take part in a protest in phoenix on July 26.

The protest, according to an e-mail released by organizers, is expected to start with a march from Kachina Park, located on Campbell Avenue and 42nd Street, and will end at the Phoenix office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Protesters will reportedly try to convince Sen. Sinema to join other Democrats in ending the filibuster. Rev. Jackson says it's time to stand up for the American Dream, the right to vote, and a better education.

In June, a protest calling on Sen. Sinema to abolish the filibuster happened outside her Phoenix office, resulting in a number of arrests being made.

Sen. Sinema has opposed filibuster abolition

Sen. Sinema, has been outspoken in her opposition to the filibuster. In June, she said she opposes abolishing the filibuster because it is "a tool that protects the democracy of our nation rather than allowing our country to ricochet wildly every two to four years back and forth between policies."

"When you have a system that’s not working effectively - and I think most would agree the Senate is not exactly a well-oiled machine - the way to fix that is to change your behavior, not to eliminate the rules," Sen Sinema said.

