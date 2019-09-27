Phoenix Police: Man killed for looking at suspect at an intersection

article

Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a man accused of killing a 26-year-old driver, simply because the driver looked at him at an intersection.

According to a statement, 26-year-old Nicolas Elliott was arrested on Thursday. The incident happened back on March 1, when police were called to an area near the intersection of Thunderbird and 30th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a car driven by Alex Mixon clipped a power pole before running into a wall. Officers later discovered that Mixon was shot. Investigators accuse Elliot of shooting Mixon for simply looking at him while they were stopped at a red traffic light.

Elliott, according to police, is accused of murder and aggravated assault.