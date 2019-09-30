Phoenix Police officer hit by distracted driver
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say one of their officers was hit by a distracted driver Monday morning.
The incident happened near 16th Street and Southern. Police say the officer was out of his vehicle doing traffic control when they were hit by a distracted driver.
The officer received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Police say the driver remained on the scene and investigators determined impairment was not a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.