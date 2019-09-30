Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police officer hit by distracted driver

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say one of their officers was hit by a distracted driver Monday morning. 

The incident happened near 16th Street and Southern. Police say the officer was out of his vehicle doing traffic control when they were hit by a distracted driver. 

The officer received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. 

Police say the driver remained on the scene and investigators determined impairment was not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing. 