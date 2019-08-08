Phoenix Police: Officer who struck handcuffed suspect has been fired

article

Phoenix Police officials say an officer who used physical force on a handcuffed shoplifting suspect has been fired.

In a brief statement to FOX 10, Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix Police said Tim Baiardi has been fired, and is no longer employed by Phoenix Police. Baiardi's firing is believed to have happened on Wednesday.

According to earlier statements by Phoenix Police, the incident happened at a store along the 5300 block of W. Indian School Road on December 8, 2018, but police were notified of the incident by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on February 20, 2019. Baiardi was working off-duty at the time when a 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting. The 22-year-old had fought with the officer while being taken into custody, and video provided to Phoenix Police show the officer striking the 22-year-old.

Baiardi, according to Phoenix Police officials at the time, delivered two to three knee strikes and four to five closed fist strikes against the suspect. However, subsequent transfer of electronic information omitted dashes from booking paperwork concerning the suspect's arrest, resulting in court records showing 23 knee strikes and 45 closed fist strikes being delivered.

In May, police officials say Maricopa County prosecutors have filed a direct complaint against Baiardi, which indicates the County Attorney's office is moving forward with prosecution.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams released a statement on the incident in May.

When I became aware of this incident I was shocked and appalled at the conduct of one of my officers. I immediately ordered a criminal investigation. In addition, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave and assigned to his home. I am not at liberty to discuss or answer questions about the specifics of the investigation. The criminal investigation was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requesting criminal prosecution and we received word today that they have filed a direct complaint to the court to move forward with prosecution. With this information, the Phoenix Police Department is now able to move forward with our internal investigation as well.

This type of activity will not be tolerated by me or the Phoenix Police Department and it will be dealt with accordingly. This adversely impacts our reputation, which we work diligently to uphold every day. Let me assure you that the actions of one officer are not indicative of the hardworking men and women who wear the Phoenix Police Department badge. We will continue to work to build and maintain a relationship of trust and accountability with our community.

Baiardi was a 17-year veteran with the department.