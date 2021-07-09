Phoenix Police officers rescue 2 children from hot car
PHOENIX - Police have released body-camera video showing officers rescuing two children from a hot car in Phoenix.
The video shows the officers breaking the window of the car on July 6 after the kids' mother accidentally locked her keys inside.
"Go ahead and do what you need to do to get those kids out of there," a police dispatcher could be heard saying in the video.
Moments later, the officers broke the passenger-side window to rescue the kids.
The children were crying once outside the car but appeared to be OK.
The high temperature in Phoenix that day was 111°F.
"According to the National Safety Council, an average of 38 kids in the U.S. under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle," police said. "Please take extra caution as we continue to experience extreme heat in the Valley."
