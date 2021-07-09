FD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash at West Phoenix intersection

One person is dead and another has been critically injured in a two-car crash at a West Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened just after midnight on July 9 at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The intersection is closed.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

