FD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash at West Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - One person is dead and another has been critically injured in a two-car crash at a West Phoenix intersection.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened just after midnight on July 9 at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The intersection is closed.
Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.
