Phoenix police search for hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt pedestrian, crashed into home

Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A search for the driver of a stolen vehicle is underway after they reportedly hit a pedestrian and crashed into a north Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

Police say at around 6 a.m., the driver struck and seriously wounded a pedestrian walking near 36th Drive and Aire Libre Avenue, which is just south of Bell Road.

The car then hit several other vehicles before crashing into a house.

Phoenix hit-and-run driver crashes into home

Officers say the driver ran inside the residence but eventually fled. Streets in the neighborhood have been shut down as they search for the suspect.

The investigation also revealed that the car had been reported stolen. 

Meanwhile, the male pedestrian that was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"In a quiet neighborhood like this, you know, at 6 a.m., when people are getting up going to work…they don't belong here," said a neighbor. "It's not safe."

