Phoenix Police: Shots fired as crowd exits Celebrity Theatre

An investigation is underway after shots were fired as a crowd exited Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Saturday night.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Police did not find any victims who had been shot, however, a few people suffered non-life-threatening injuries while running from the area.

No suspect information has been released.

