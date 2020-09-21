Phoenix police: Suspects sought after ramming into patrol car, injuring officer

Police are searching for two suspects accused of ramming into a patrol car and injuring an officer in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on Sept. 21 near 19th Avenue and Dunlap. As one of the officers was getting out of the patrol car, the suspects drove towards the officers' patrol vehicle, slamming the door onto the officer's leg.

The injured officer fired his weapon, but police do not believe the suspects were hit.

The suspects have been identified by police as two men who are driving a stolen 2006 gray Nissan Altima with an Arizona license plate CVE6090.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

