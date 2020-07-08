Phoenix Pride to stop allowing law enforcement agencies to participate in festival, parade

article

Phoenix Pride will no longer allow police and other law enforcement agencies to participate in their parade or festival this year, event organizers announced on July 8.

Organizers said the change is part of a series of revisions to Phoenix Pride's policies regarding police participation in the event.

"Under the new policies, police and other law enforcement agencies will no longer have participating contingents in the Phoenix Pride Parade or booths/displays at the Phoenix Pride Festival," read their statement on Instagram.

The organization asked that police officers wanting to participate come as "private individuals" without their gun, badge or any other identifying gear present, and that unarmed, non-uniformed police manage street closures around the parade.

The event, planned for November 7 and 8 this year, will be held at Steele Indian School Park.

"Phoenix Pride continues to proclaim that Black lives matter, and we will continue to work with our partners and allies in the community until Justice and Equity are realized," organizers wrote.

This announcement comes a day after the Phoenix Union High School District announced their termination of their contract with Phoenix Police.