Phoenix pup looking for a forever home as hundreds of days pass by

The Brief Sweet, a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix, has been looking for her forever home for a while, so her foster mom reached out to FOX 10 to help spread the word. She's spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to find a home she can call her own. She'd do best in an adult-only, dog-free home, but she does get along with cats.



What We Know About Sweet:

Orsmond says Sweet was featured in an Instagram Reel comforting an emotional shelter worker, showing how comforting and calm she is.

"This Reel is a little more vulnerable, but it’s one that shows just how incredible animals truly are. Sweet stayed right by my side, reminding me that love is a two-way street — when they’re going through something hard, we’re there for them, and when we need it most, they’re right there for us too. Their hearts are pure, loyal, and full of so much love," the Reel was captioned.

She's also been out and about hoping to catch the eye of a potential family.

"Some paw-some local businesses have been helping us to spread the word, sharing Sweet on social media and inviting her along for trivia and music bingo on the local bar patio," Orsmond said.

‘Perfect addition to the many outdoorsy and active Phoenix residents’

Sweet, who is a two-year-old pit bull terrier mix, is from Phoenix and Orsmond says she'd make a great hiking and walking partner. She's been known to enjoy 3-5 mile walks, but also enjoys being a lapdog, too.

Orsmond says Sweet would do best as the only dog in an adult-only home, but does get along well with cats.

She is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccines. She is house, potty and crate trained, too!

Take Sweet home, and you might see her walking around with her little dragon toy.

Orsmond says Sweet would like a calm home where her owners have a consistent routine that includes the attention that she deserves.

"As you might have seen in the video, she also considers herself a bit of a comforting lapdog and loves to snuggle. I think she’s the perfect addition to the many outdoorsy and active Phoenix residents that I see out and about. She keeps me company while I’m working from home and loves to tune in for the morning news, which wasn’t a skill I was aware of until one morning I turned around and saw her sitting like a human, staring rapturously at the news," Orsmond said.

Interested in Adopting Sweet?:

You can schedule an appointment through Almost There Rescue to meet Sweet by clicking here. Her adoption fee is $150.

Click here to view Sweet's adoption profile.