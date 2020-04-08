Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix quilt shop makes changes to serve crafters during stay-at-home order amid COVID-19

PHOENIX - FOX 10's Anita Roman visits the Bernina Sewing and Quilt Shop in Phoenix to see how they've changed their business practices following Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernina Sewing and Quilt Shop
602-553-8350
https://www.berninaconnection.com/

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

