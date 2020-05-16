Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix rescue crews respond to crash that critically injured a man

Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-car crash that critically injured a man Saturday afternoon.

They responded to 43rd Street and Southern Avenue, according to a tweet by the department.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

No further details are available about what led up to the crash.

The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating.