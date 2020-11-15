Phoenix Rescue Mission holds Turkey Drive with a goal of collecting 2,000 turkeys

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Phoenix Rescue Mission is in need of food.

Forklifts and strong backs were seen lifting box after box -- one step in the process of putting food on the tables of hungry families in time for the holiday.

Bryan Gannon and his son Graham have donated to the turkey drive for eight years with a little help from their friends, but this year, they almost didn't.

"We were thinking about not doing it because how crazy and reaching out to ask for help. But we decided to do it and raise almost as much as last year which is amazing considering how strange a year its been. It's a pretty important year and people are going to need it more than most," said Bryan.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is an organization that serves the homeless, hungry, and just about anyone who needs help. Their goal for this year was to collect 2,000 turkeys and they weren't sure what to expect after this crazy year, but once again, the Valley came through.

"I've never been so moved to see how our community has stepped up. At a time we weren't sure what would happen, who would still be able to help. The people who can help have really stepped up their game," said Ryan Brown of the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

2020 has taken a bite out of many families: from the coronavirus to the economic downturn. The Phoenix Rescue Mission is seeing many new faces with the same old problem. Struggling to get by. That's what makes days like this one so special. It's a way to reach out to strangers and bring families closer together.

For Bryan and his family, it was 522 turkeys donated and another job well done.

"Maybe not as many people gave this year, but the ones who did gave significant amounts, allowing our amounts to come close to previous years," he said.

The main food drive brought in more than 1,400 turkeys with a second drive expected to bring in more. You can still donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission during normal business hours.

