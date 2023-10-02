Phoenix residents will now be paying more for their water

Water rates have now gone up for Phoenix residents.

The average residential customer will now pay about 6.5% more, which equates to an extra $2 a month.

There is going to be another 6.5% hike in March of next year, followed by a 13% price hike in March 2025.

Wastewater service and the stormwater tax will also increase.

These changes were approved by the City Council in June. City leaders say the additional funds will help cover rising costs to maintain infrastructure.








