Phoenix sanctuary gets donation to help shear sheep

A Phoenix area non-profit dedicated to saving farm animals is getting some help it needs, as a company is paying for all the sheep at Farm Angels Sanctuary to get sheared.

The sanctuary is home to over 100 animals. Lisa Buccigrosse started it in 2018.

"We started this as a rescue and sanctuary for farm animals. We have horses, sheep, goats, pigs, llamas, alpacas, and a variety of birds," said Buccigrosse.

Buccigrosse got help on May 2, with her sheep, goats, llamas and alpaca getting a shearing.

"They need the wool off with the heat we get here in Arizona," said Buccigrosse. "They can potentially suffer from heat exhaustion and potentially die if they are not sheared."

"You need to share sheep at least once a year, otherwise they will succumb to the heat," said Mick Hofmann.

Hofmann took care of all the animals on May 2.

"We clip their nails, then we share them," said Hofmann. "We always follow the same pattern, and that’s for preservation as well as efficiency of time."

Hofmann is one of a handful of sheep shears in Arizona. He can do a shearing in under five minutes.

The other most important part of making shearing possible for the animals are the volunteers, from corralling the sheep to collecting the wool.