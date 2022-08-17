Phoenix shooting near I-17 leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Phoenix police are investigating after three people were shot in an area near 27th Avenue and Northern overnight on Wednesday.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in the street near Black Canyon Highway, just south of Northern Avenue.

They found a man who had been shot, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

A teenager and another man were also dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds, and police say they are believed to be involved in the same incident.

Augusta Avenue is currently shut down between I-17 and 27th Avenue.

No other details were released.

More Arizona headlines