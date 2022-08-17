Missouri man accused of threatening Maricopa County election official

A Missouri man has been indicted after authorities say he left an Arizona election official a threatening voicemail.

Walter Lee Hoornstra, a 50-year-old resident of Tecumseh, is accused of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening telephone call.

According to the Department of Justice, the expletive-laden threat was made around May 19 of last year.

"These unlawful threats of violence endanger election officials, undermine our electoral process, and threaten our democracy," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said. "The department’s Election Threats Task Force, working with our partners across the country, remains committed to investigating and prosecuting such illegal threats to ensure that these public servants are able to do their jobs free from intimidation."

MORE: Massachusetts man accused of making bomb threat to Arizona election official

If convicted, Hoornstra Jr. could serve up to five years in prison for making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years in prison for making a threatening phone call.

"The FBI is committed to vigorously investigating and holding accountable anyone who threatens election workers," Assistant Director Luis Quesada said. "These public servants protect our fundamental right to vote by administering fair and free elections. Any attempts to interfere with our elections by intimidating election officials, their staffs, and volunteers with threats of violence will not be tolerated."

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is investigating the case.