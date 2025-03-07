Storm causing ground delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

The Brief A ground delay is in place for Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Weather conditions are cited as a factor in the delay. The region is experiencing rainy weather as a storm moves across the state.



Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there is a ground delay at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Friday morning as a result of weather.

What we know:

According to the advisory, "low ceiling" is being cited as the factor in the delay, and delays are averaging about 49 minutes.

"Low ceiling" is defined by the Weather Channel as a reference to low clouds or fog, both of which create conditions that are deemed to be too dangerous to fly.

We have reached out to officials with Sky Harbor for comment.

Dig deeper:

The Phoenix area experienced rain Friday morning as a result of a weather system that is making its way through Arizona. According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, scattered showers are likely through the afternoon and into the evening hours on Friday for parts of the state.

The storm is also being blamed for power outages in parts of Phoenix, with APS officials saying that over 2,600 of their customers are without power as of 7:10 a.m.

