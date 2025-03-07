Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
7
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 2:27 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:45 AM MST, Northwest Valley

Storm causing ground delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Updated  March 7, 2025 9:08am MST
Transportation
A storm system making its way across Arizona has brought rain to parts of the Valley, as well as snow to parts of northern Arizona. FOX 10's Danielle Miller and Dominique Newland report, in team coverage.

The Brief

    • A ground delay is in place for Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
    • Weather conditions are cited as a factor in the delay.
    • The region is experiencing rainy weather as a storm moves across the state.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there is a ground delay at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Friday morning as a result of weather.

What we know:

According to the advisory, "low ceiling" is being cited as the factor in the delay, and delays are averaging about 49 minutes.

"Low ceiling" is defined by the Weather Channel as a reference to low clouds or fog, both of which create conditions that are deemed to be too dangerous to fly.

We have reached out to officials with Sky Harbor for comment.

Dig deeper:

The Phoenix area experienced rain Friday morning as a result of a weather system that is making its way through Arizona. According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, scattered showers are likely through the afternoon and into the evening hours on Friday for parts of the state.

The storm is also being blamed for power outages in parts of Phoenix, with APS officials saying that over 2,600 of their customers are without power as of 7:10 a.m.

Storm brings snow to parts of Arizona high country

FOX 10's Dominique Newland has more on weather conditions in Payson, which is seeing snow as a result of a weather system that is making its way across Arizona.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the Federal Aviation Administration's website.

