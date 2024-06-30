Phoenix stabbing leaves woman in serious condition: PD

article

A woman is seriously hurt after an early morning stabbing in Phoenix, and police are searching for the suspect.

The incident happened before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, near 9th Avenue and Glendale. When officers arrived, they found a woman with several stab wounds.

The victim, according to investigators, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Meanwhile, the suspect left before police arrived.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

