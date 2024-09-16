Phoenix toddler dies after being found unconscious in a pool, FD says

The Brief The Phoenix Fire Department says a toddler died after being pulled from a backyard pool on Sept. 16. Capt. Todd Keller says a fence was around the pool and that CPR was started on the boy by the time crews got to the scene.



A two-year-old boy died after reportedly being found unconscious in a Phoenix home's backyard pool on Monday evening.

The boy was found around 4:45 p.m. at a home near 16th Street and Roeser Road on Sept. 16, the fire department says.

"Crews arrived and found a two-year-old male who was pulled from a backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing. It is unknown how long the child was in the water. The child has been transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

Not long after, the boy died, Capt. Keller said.

He says CPR was initiated before rescue crews arrived at the scene. There was a fence around the pool.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating. Capt. Keller says a community assistance program is helping the family.

No further information is available.