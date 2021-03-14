Phoenix VA opens COVID-19 vaccines for veterans of all ages

The Phoenix VA health care system has expanded their eligibility and has opened up coronavirus vaccine appointments to enrolled veterans of any age.

An appointment is required, and vaccine distributions are being held at multiple VA locations across the Valley, including:

Main Campus (650 E Indian School Road, Phoenix): Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Northwest Clinic (13985 W. Grand Ave., Ste. 105, Surprise): Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southeast Clinic (3285 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert): Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwest Clinic (9250 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix): Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for March 13/14; 20/21; 27/28; and April 3

The VA also said that veterans must receive their second dose at the same place they received their first dose.

"Veterans are able to get vaccines in the community, as they are covered," officials wrote on the VA's website. "However, it’s important that Veterans must get their second dose where they receive the first dose. For instance, if a Veteran gets the first dose at the VA, he or she must receive the second dose at the VA."

Veterans can call 602-604-3915 to schedule an appointment.

Advertisement

Find more information here: https://www.phoenix.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Continued Coverage

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus