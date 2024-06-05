Phoenix woman arrested amid fraud investigation: Surprise PD

article

Police in Surprise announced on June 5 that they arrested a Phoenix man in connection with a series of fraud-related crimes.

In a statement, police identified the person arrested as 51-year-old Michelle Lidster. They say Lidster's arrest came after a search warrant was served at a home in Wittmann.

"In January 2024, the Surprise Police Department discovered Lidster had used several fraudulent checks to purchase items at local businesses. Then in April 2024, Lidster was captured on surveillance cameras stealing mail from a residential neighborhood," investigators wrote. "Using video provided by the community, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and learned she may be committing similar crimes in other parts of the Valley."

Lidster, police say, has been booked into Maricopa County Jail, and is accused of committing multiple felony offenses, including aggravated identity theft, trafficking stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and fraudulent schemes and artifices.