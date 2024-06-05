Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix woman arrested amid fraud investigation: Surprise PD

By
Published  June 5, 2024 6:28pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Michelle Lidster (Courtesy: Surprise Police Department) article

Michelle Lidster (Courtesy: Surprise Police Department)

PHOENIX - Police in Surprise announced on June 5 that they arrested a Phoenix man in connection with a series of fraud-related crimes.

In a statement, police identified the person arrested as 51-year-old Michelle Lidster. They say Lidster's arrest came after a search warrant was served at a home in Wittmann.

"In January 2024, the Surprise Police Department discovered Lidster had used several fraudulent checks to purchase items at local businesses.  Then in April 2024, Lidster was captured on surveillance cameras stealing mail from a residential neighborhood," investigators wrote. "Using video provided by the community, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and learned she may be committing similar crimes in other parts of the Valley."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Lidster, police say, has been booked into Maricopa County Jail, and is accused of committing multiple felony offenses, including aggravated identity theft, trafficking stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and fraudulent schemes and artifices.