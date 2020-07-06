Phoenix Zoo temporarily closes, again, due to rise in COVID-19 cases

article

After closely monitorring the COVID-19 cases rise in Arizona, the Phoenix Zoo made the decision to close the zoo, again, to visitors after recently reopening to its members and the public.

On Monday, July 6th, the zoo released a statement on the immediate closure.

"The Phoenix Zoo has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 crisis in Arizona. Given the continued rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, and after much deliberation and careful consideration for the well-being of our staff, guests, animals and the community, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors once again to foot traffic effective immediately," the zoo said in a news release.

There is a plus side, however. The zoo will continue to allow visitors a socially distanced experience through "Cruise the Zoo" drive-thru Aug. 6-10.

"We will continue to monitor the data and adjust our plans for a reopening as appropriate. We appreciate your understanding and patience throughout this time," the zoo said.

Advertisement

To find more information on the closure, ticket information and annual pass memberships, visit https://www.phoenixzoo.org/