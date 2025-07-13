Phoenix Zoo's new big cat pools present unique challenge for builders

The Brief The Phoenix Zoo's new big cats habitat features specialized swimming pools designed for jaguars and lions. Building these pools presented unique challenges, including recessing skimmers and drains for animal safety. The design also prioritized visitor viewing angles and the overall comfort of the animals.



As Phoenix's summer temperatures consistently hit triple digits, visitors to the Phoenix Zoo are enjoying the new big cats habitat, especially its star feature: large swimming pools for the jaguars and lions. Building a pool for these magnificent animals, however, presents unique challenges compared to constructing one for humans.

Dane Palmero, a pool builder with Overflow Pools, the company that won the bid for this specialized project, said the zoo provided specific guidelines.

"The zoo taught us a lot, saying, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ or ‘Make sure this works this way,’ because we have to consider the animals," Palmero said.

The backstory:

Once Overflow Pools understood the specific needs of the big cats, they applied their expertise to create a one-of-a-kind aquatic environment.

Matthew Tenuta, also with Overflow Pools, explained some of the design modifications. "We weren't able to put the skimmer in a normal location to prevent the cats' claws from getting stuck, so we had to recess the skimmer 2 feet back," he said. They also had to carefully tuck in the main drain to ensure it wouldn't pose any issues for the jaguars.

In addition to animal safety and comfort, the design also had to consider the visitor experience.

"We had to be cautious of boulder placement and elevations of the pool, so visitors can still see the animals from different angles," Tenuta added.

While Overflow Pools has built many backyard pools across the Valley, this project presented a different kind of client.

"We weren't in a backyard; we were here in the Phoenix Zoo doing something for an animal that's going to enjoy this space like a family member would," Tenuta said.

The new exhibit also features an overhead catwalk for the big cats, showcasing the extensive thought and planning that went into its creation.