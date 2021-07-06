Photos and videos: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on Florida coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced in their 11 a.m. advisory that Elsa is officially making landfall on the coast of Florida as a tropical storm.

The FOX 35 Storm Team declared the landfall in the Gulf Coast's Big Bend region west of Horseshoe Beach late this morning.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said that Central Florida can still anticipate some showers and storms throughout Wednesday as tropical moisture remains in the state.

"By Thursday, the region will be back to its normal rain chances," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

From here, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Elsa will move across the southeastern United States through Thursday. It is moving northward at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Weakening is expected as it moves inland.

FOX 35 has gathered photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moved up the Florida coast.

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning. After hitting Cuba on Monday, causing flo Expand

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Sunken boats rest on their sides after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on Expand

