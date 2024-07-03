Expand / Collapse search
Hay Fire sparks from pickup truck catching fire near Wickenburg, causes US 60 road closure

By
Updated  July 3, 2024 5:22pm MST
WICKENBURG, Ariz. - US 60 was closed in both directions from Wickenburg to Aguila when a pickup truck towing a trailer full of hay caught fire.

Fire officials named the ensuing wildfire the Hay Fire.

The car fire started an ensuing brush fire near milepost 92, closer to the town of Forepaugh than Wickenburg. 

To circumnavigate the closures, drivers could use US 93 and State Route 71 as alternative routes.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

Officials did not provide an estimated time for reopening.