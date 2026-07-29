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Pilot killed in Chandler plane crash; Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during COVID-19 hearing l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 29, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published July 29, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

From a deadly Chandler plane crash, to Dr. Anthony Fauci invoking the 5th Amendment over 100 times during a COVID-19 Senate hearing, and the search for a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix, here are your top stories for July 29, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Plane crashes after taking off from Chandler airport

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1 dead after plane crashes near Chandler airport, officials say
article

1 dead after plane crashes near Chandler airport, officials say

One person is dead after a small plane crashed immediately after departure from an airport near McQueen and Queen Creek roads in Chandler Tuesday night.

2. "This is probably the worst I've ever seen"

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Body camera video released two years after fatal Phoenix warehouse collapse
article

Body camera video released two years after fatal Phoenix warehouse collapse

Newly released body camera footage captured the moments Phoenix police arrived at a deadly warehouse collapse following a monsoon storm in July 2024.

3. Georgia school shooter sentenced to prison

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Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray gets life without parole
article

Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray gets life without parole

Colt Gray, 16, was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole for the September 2024 Apalachee High School shooting in Barrow County.

4. Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment 111 times during COVID hearing

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Dr. Anthony Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment 111 times, declines to testify at Senate hearing on COVID-19
article

Dr. Anthony Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment 111 times, declines to testify at Senate hearing on COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times, and declined to answer questions during Wednesday's Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Search underway for Phoenix hit-and-run driver

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Police searching for blue SUV in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
article

Police searching for blue SUV in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

A man was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition on July 29 after being hit by a blue SUV while crossing the street near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, police said.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix extreme heat warning remains in effect
Phoenix extreme heat warning remains in effect

Phoenix extreme heat warning remains in effect

High pressure moves directly over Arizona, driving up temperatures and cutting back storm chances.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews