Pilot killed in Chandler plane crash; Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during COVID-19 hearing l Morning News Brief

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From a deadly Chandler plane crash, to Dr. Anthony Fauci invoking the 5th Amendment over 100 times during a COVID-19 Senate hearing, and the search for a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix, here are your top stories for July 29, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Plane crashes after taking off from Chandler airport

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2. "This is probably the worst I've ever seen"

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3. Georgia school shooter sentenced to prison

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4. Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment 111 times during COVID hearing

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5. Search underway for Phoenix hit-and-run driver

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A look at today's weather

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