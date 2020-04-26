Pilot killed in Mesa crash will always be 6-year-old son’s, family’s hero

The family of the pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Mesa Friday remembers him as a hero who loved his family and job.

Chip Paige, 55, was just minutes from landing in Mesa when his aircraft lost control.

FOX 10 spoke exclusively to his loved ones who are absolutely heartbroken over their loss.

Paige was a fiancé and father to 6-year-old Kyle.

“Me and my dad taking a nap in California," Kyle said as he looked at the photos of him and his father, his hero.

The mother of his son says fatherhood changed Paige's life. “I was like how do you not have a kid, you need a kid in your life to complete you, so we decided to have Kyle together and we didn’t work as lovers but we worked amazing as co-parents," Danielle DuBois said.

Paige not only flew helicopters for a news station in Los Angeles years ago, but he also helped fight wildfires from the skies and owned a business based in Scottsdale managing aircrafts for those who share the same passion.

On Friday morning, he left Arizona for California.

“He just said, 'Hey you guys have a good day. I can’t wait to see you guys at the airport, make sure you’re there, I really want Kyle to see me land,'" said Britanie Vickery, Paige’s fiancé.

That's the last time she saw him.

Just minutes away from Falcon Field airport in Mesa, parts of the helicopter separated and the chopper spun out of control but somehow he navigated his aircraft into Sherwood Park.

“[I] think it’s important that people know how much talent it took for him to land in a field and not on a freeway or in someone’s house. In time of panic that’s what he put first," Vickery said.

Paige's friend Hayden survived the crash.

48 hours later, his loved ones say they can still feel his presence, hear his voice. He's their pilot, always.

“He’s happy to hear that everyone’s staying strong," DuBois said.

During this time of need, so many have donated to to the family

and if you'd like to help the family, visit here.