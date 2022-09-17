Pilot, passenger killed in Yuma County plane crash

Two people were killed after a plane crashed in Yuma County on Friday afternoon, officials said.

An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper was reportedly on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8 in Dateland when they saw a "large plume of smoke."

A small plane was discovered in the desert fully engulfed in flames.

Yuma County deputies found the bodies of the pilot and a passenger. No names were released.

The aircraft was described as a Van’s RV-6 two-seater plane, and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME.

