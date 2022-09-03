Phoenix man dies in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man died while being taken into custody by officers with the Phoenix Police Department on Sept. 3 after he was accused of attempting to burglarize a home.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted home burglary near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"An adult male opened the front door of a home and was told to leave by the homeowner. The male left and walked to other homes trying to open the doors. While the male was walking near the homes, he was falling over, hitting his head on the doors, and acting erratic," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the man who matched the description they were given. They worked to detain him and "were met with resistance."

He was "placed on the ground" and handcuffed.

"Officers put the male on his side and called the fire department to evaluate him based on his actions. The male was responsive while the fire department responded to the scene," Soliz said.

As firefighters began to check him out, he reportedly became unresponsive. Officers took the handcuffs off of him and crews worked to revive him, but he later died at the hospital.

"The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. The actions of the officers will be the subject of an internal and criminal investigation," Soliz said.

The man hasn't been identified.

No further information is available.