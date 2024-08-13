Pima County deputy ambushed and shot; search for suspect underway

Deputies in Pima County are searching for a suspect, after a deputy was ambushed and shot.

According to reports by Tucson television KOLD, the shooting happened while the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call just before noon on Aug. 13.

The deputy is expected to be OK, according to officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. They say a person is in custody, but they are looking for a second suspect, who they describe as armed and dangerous.

PCSD describes the suspect as a man in his 20's, beard, approximately 5'9" with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with either tan shorts or pants. Anyone with information should call police.