Pima Unified School District closes schools due to coronavirus concerns
PIMA, Ariz. - The Pima Unified School District has closed all schools Thursday due to the spread of the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, the district said they have received a report of "possible exposure to an unknown illness for some students at Pima Elementary School."
The district says all schools will be closed Thursday while health officials determine if the illness is related to the coronavirus.
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.