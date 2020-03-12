Pima Unified School District closes schools due to coronavirus concerns

article

The Pima Unified School District has closed all schools Thursday due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the district said they have received a report of "possible exposure to an unknown illness for some students at Pima Elementary School."

The district says all schools will be closed Thursday while health officials determine if the illness is related to the coronavirus.



