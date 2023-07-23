Pinal County deputies search for man accused of killing Arizona City store clerk

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of killing a convenience store clerk in Arizona City.

The incident happened at a Sunlite Market near Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive Sunday morning. Deputies say that someone called 911 to report that the clerk was hurt and not breathing.

By the time first responders arrived, the victim was dead.

Deputies say the suspect, described as a middle-aged Black man with facial hair, has not been arrested and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Security video stills of the suspect. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt that says "USA ALL DAY," black pants, Jordan shoes and a black baseball cap with a palm tree on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

Where it happened: