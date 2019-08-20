Pinal County offering tablets to inmates in bid to reduce recidivism

Inmates at the Pinal County Detention Center now have access to something people sometimes take for granted: electronic tablets.

The tablets come loaded with apps that can help inmates further their education, learn new skills, or look for jobs.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says they just started using the tablets. He thinks these tablets could be a great tool, and help in more ways than one.

"I've been here for 18 months going on now," said inmate Kyle Chambers. Chambers is one of about 550 inmates at the Pinal County Detention Center who now has access to a tablet. For about $10 a month, inmates can now rent the tablets, and for an additional fee, inmates can download pre-approved music and games. They can also further their education or pick up skills in a number of areas, and even search for jobs before they're even out of jail.

The tablets also include messaging applications that inmates can use to communicate with the outside world.

"It was very exciting," said Chambers. "It actually offered us more abilities to communicate with our families."

"Every program we try and do is designed to help them re-acclimate back, and hopefully reduce the recidivism and keep people from coming back to our jail," said Sheriff Lamb.

Advertisement

Sheriff Lamb says these tablets have proven to be helpful, as they have seen a decrease in behavioral issues.

"In here, they have nothing else to do all day, so this keeps their mind occupied," said Sheriff Lamb. "We saw this as an opportunity to learn some new skills, maybe further their job search when they get out of jail."

Sheriff Lamb says the tablets aren't a reward, but rather a tool.

"We just want people to be better than they were yesterday, and I'm going to do my best to help out with that," said Sheriff Lamb.

"It's definitely something to keep a hold of, so that way, I don't get lost in here," said Chambers.

There is no fee to Pinal County, and the company receives money from the monthly rental fee from inmates, as well as any money they spend on apps and music.