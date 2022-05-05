Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Pinellas sheriff's office tight-lipped after deputy runs over sunbather

By Dan Matics
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Deputy runs over sunbather

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it's launching a ‘major’ investigation after a deputy ran over a sunbather on St. Pete Beach.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office isn't responding to questions about how a sunbather was run over by one of its deputies who was driving an SUV on St. Pete Beach Wednesday afternoon. 

The deputy ran over the 23-year-old woman who was reportedly lying on her back on the sand.

It happened just after 1 p.m. behind 4450 Gulf Boulevard. The sheriff's office said the 58-year-old deputy was driving a fully-marked Chevrolet Tahoe when it happened. 

The deputy was parked and talking with pedestrians when he was dispatched to the location of a 911 hang-up.

sunbather-scene-2.jpg

The scene at St. Pete Beach after a Pinellas County deputy ran over a woman on St. Pete Beach. The image was provided by FOX 13 viewer who wanted to remain anonymous.

The deputy turned right from where he was parked and that's when he ran the sunbather over. 

According to investigators, the front driver side tire of the Tahoe drove over the woman's right side and mid to upper back. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and did not feel up to talking to reporters Thursday.

A bystander, who wished to remain anonymous, took photos of a deputy standing over the woman as firefighter rescue personnel tended to the victim. The pink facade of the Don Cesar hotel could be seen in the background.

subather scene

Scene image from a FOX 13 viewer, who wanted to remain anonymous, showing first responders tending to a woman after a Pinellas deputy ran her over at St. Pete Beach.

Beachgoers Thursday said they see sheriff's office SUVs patrolling Pinellas County beaches regularly.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not responded to FOX 13's questions about whether it will review policies about driving full-sized SUVs on the sand.

The sheriff's office also uses smaller ATVs on the beaches, as well.

They declined an interview Thursday, citing the active and ongoing investigation by its Major Accident Investigation Team.