Fire out after natural gas line explosion in Fort Bend County
Authorities say a fire is now out after an explosion along a natural gas line sent up a column of flames from a field in Fort Bend County on Thursday.
According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the explosion occurred before 11 a.m. in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, west of Orchard.
The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management said the area was isolated in a field.
Constable Chad Norvell said no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged as the fire burned.
The fire was out as of 12:15 p.m., the constable's office said.