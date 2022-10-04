Plainfield home's 'Stranger Things' decoration causes controversy

A suburban house is winning Halloween this year.

In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration.

The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.

The family officially opened the attraction this past weekend, and after 1,500 visitors Saturday and probably another one-thousand Sunday, they hit a snag.

Someone on the cul-de-sac was not happy about all the attention.

The decoration took 1,500 hours to build, and this is the fourth year this family has gone to the max with Halloween decorations.

They say they asked neighbors for support and received it months ago when they started.

So, Sunday night when a disgruntled neighbor showed they were upset about it, the family decided to shut down.

"We went to bed, posted about it that we were closed permanently. And Monday morning we woke up and the incredible amount of support that we saw from our community, from people who don't live here, from people around the world that were like don't do that. That's, that's crazy. Don't you know you're doing something awesome. Don't let one person ruin it. So, we kind of changed our minds a little bit," said Aubrey Appel.

The family is going to City Hall in Joliet Wednesday to see if they really are doing everything kosher. If they are, they will reopen.

If they aren't, it's lights out for Max again.

"You just want to do something for the community, for the kids to come and see and be like, ‘Oh my god. Look at that. That's so cool!’" said Appel.

You can find out what happens by following the family on their Tik Tok, search "Horror Props."