Plane crash lands near canal on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
PHOENIX - A pilot was forced to crash-land a small plane near a canal on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Reservation on Monday.
Police say the pilot suffered an engine failure after taking off at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 17.
The plane crashed through a fence and stopped just inches from the water in an area south of 136th Street and Shea Boulevard. The pilot was able to get out safely.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.
