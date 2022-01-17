Gilbert man arrested, accused of killing his roommate, police say

Officials with the Gilbert Police Department said they arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the death of his 22-year-old roommate.

According to court documents, Raeanna Ferguson was found shot to death inside a home near Guadalupe and Higley Roads on Jan. 5. Ferguson's friends had called police to check on her, after they tried, unsuccessfully, to contact her.

Investigators say Ferguson's body was found on the kitchen floor of the home, and it was believed that by that point, she had been dead for several days.

"On-scene, investigators located several projectiles, a live round, a casing and a swipe of blood away from the immediate area of the victim," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators also say a note was found near Ferguson's body, with the phrases "I don't want him to shoot us," and "he's freaking out. He wants to see his son."

Suspect found in Mesa

Ferguson's roommate, Dwayne Toone, was not at the scene when police found her body. His vehicle was later found at a home in Mesa, and witnesses reported seeing him at that home on the same day that Ferguson's body was found in Gilbert.

Police said they eventually found Toone at another home nearby. As officers tried to arrest him, police say hehid in a bathroom, and stabbed himself in the chest with a hunting knife. He was later taken into custody.

At the scene, police found a pair of bloody shoes in the bathroom. Pictures of the gun found at the murder scene were on Toone's cellphone.

"Lab analysis confirmed the casing located near the victim was fired from the handgun located hidden in the garage," read a portion of the court documents. "Preliminary DNA results from the handgun revealed Dwayne's DNA on the handgun. Lab analysis was conducted on the shoes in the sink. Lab analysis confirmed the victim's DNA on Dwayne's shoes."

Upon being released from the hospital, Toone was booked into jail Monday and is accused of second-degree murder.

Toone, according court records, has a criminal history that includes a weapons violation and domestic violence. His ex-wife had filed an order of protection against him, claiming he abused their son, and held a gun to her head.

Dwayne Toone (Courtesy: MCSO)

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP