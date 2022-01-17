Search for Irene Luevano: Police recover car she was last seen in as hope dwindles for family members

On Jan. 17, nearly 48 hours have passed since a Phoenix woman was reported missing.

37-year-old Irene Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend, and according to authorities, she told her family she had been stabbed in the neck before her disappearance. Since Irene's disappearance, her boyfriend has been arrested and booked, but not for charges linked to his missing girlfriend.

As the investigation continues, Irene's family is confused, and they are searching for her while trying to stay positive.

"I need her home. She needs to come to her kids," said Irene's sister, Victoria Luevano.

The last time Victoria heard from her sister was during a phone call on the night of Jan. 15.

"She was getting ready. She was happy because she was going to go out. She had, like, a long time not going out, so she was going to go out to this little bar," said Victoria.

The little bar, Silverado Canta at North 27th Avenue and Camelback, was not too far away from Irene's apartment. Irene's sisters say she was with her boyfriend, but hours later, around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 16, officials with DPS confirm the mom of six called a family member, saying she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

"I just got up. I ran out of my door," said Victoria.

Victoria and her family spent all day searching for leads near the bar.

Details of boyfriend revealed

According to Phoenix Police officials, Irene's boyfriend, Jorge Lara, was found at a local hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He has since been booked into jail on two counts of forgery.

According to police, Lara admitted to buying a forged Arizona ID and Social Security card a year ago to gain employment.

"He seemed very nice, and we would never think nothing bad," said Sandra.

"He said that he was gonna take her to the hospital," said Luevano's sister, Yesenia Luevano. "He said 'I'm already going. I'm taking her to the hospital. I'm taking her to the hospital.'"

According to court documents, Lara's cell phone info showed he was headed to Mexico before turning around, and returning to Phoenix. Court documents also say Lara admitted to working for the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, selling illegal pills.

Car Irene was in prior to disappearance found

Meanwhile, there is still no sign of Irene, but the car she was in, identified as a gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala with license plate number D3A9VE, was found on Jan. 18.

Phoenix Police officials say the car was found in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"The vehicle has been impounded," read a statement released by police.

While a tow truck loaded up the car, Irene's family rushed to the area.

"It is the car, but my sister’s not in the car. She's not in the car. It had blood inside they said," said Sandra. "We knew that he had stabbed her in the neck, and so now, we don't know what else to think no more because three days have passed already."

Irene's family is living a nightmare, and her kids are breaking down.

"They were being strong, but now they're losing hope," said Sandra. "They’re like, 'Why my mom? I don't wanna lose my mom. Why does she have to leave?' I'm all like, 'your mom didn't leave. Let's not lose hope.'"

Bail for Lara has been set at $5,000 in cash.

Irene is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

"Please help us get her back home, 'cause we need her," said Victoria.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

