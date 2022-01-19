16-year-old student in custody after bringing gun to Thunderbird High School: police

A student is in custody after police said he brought a gun onto the campus of Thunderbird High School on Jan. 18.

According to Phoenix Police, the 16-year-old boy was seen by school staff members with a gun on campus.

"The student fled the campus and after a brief foot pursuit the student temporarily disposed of the firearm," police said in a statement.

Officers found the weapon and took the student into custody.

He will be booked into a juvenile court center.

