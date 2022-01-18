FBI arrests Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade: sheriff
SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. - A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday of 61-year-old Mark Blake.
According to sheriff’s officials, they received a call Jan. 2 about a possible explosive device at Blake's home.
They spoke to Blake, who admitted to possessing a live grenade. He then threatened to make another one if they seized it.
Sheriff’s deputies returned the next day with a search warrant. They found the grenade, which was properly disposed of by state Department of Public Safety bomb technicians.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Blake Thursday. He surrendered to the FBI without incident.
