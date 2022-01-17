Concerns grow for Phoenix woman who said she was stabbed in the neck prior to her disappearance

On Jan. 17, nearly 48 hours have passed since a Phoenix woman was reported missing.

37-year-old Irene Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend, and according to authorities, she told her family she had been stabbed in the neck before her disappearance. Since Irene's disappearance, her's boyfriend has been arrested and booked, but not for charges linked to his missing girlfriend.

As the investigation continues, Irene's family is confused, and they are searching for her while trying to stay positive.

"I need her home. She needs to come to her kids," said Irene's sister, Victoria Luevano.

The last time Victoria heard from her sister was during a phone call on the night of Jan. 15.

"She was getting ready. She was happy because she was going to go out. She had, like, a long time not going out, so she was going to go out to this little bar," said Victoria.

The little bar, Silverado Canta at North 27th Avenue and Camelback, was not too far away from Irene's apartment. Irene's sisters say she was with her boyfriend, but hours later, around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 16, officials with DPS confirm the mom of six called a family member, saying she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

"I just got up. I ran out of my door," said Victoria.

Victoria and her family spent all day searching for leads near the bar.

According to Phoenix Police officials, Irene's boyfriend, Jorge Lara, was found at a local hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He has been booked into jail on two counts of forgery.

Victoria says she is trying to stay optimistic.

"I think she’s alone. She’s cold. Probably waiting for us to find her," said Victoria.

Loved ones are also searching for the gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala Irene was in. Irene borrowed the car from her mother.

"We've been looking for today, all day yesterday too. We were all the way in the west side looking around, and no trace. Nothing. Nobody has seen the car, nobody has seen my sister. It's like she's just disappeared," said Irene's sister, Sandra Mercado.

Irene is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

"Please help us get her back home, 'cause we need her," said Victoria.

According to police, Irene may need medical attention. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

