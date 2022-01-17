Man accused of killing roommate in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - Officials with the Gilbert Police Department said they arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the death of his 22-year-old roommate.
According to a brief statement, investigators said Dwayne Toone was arrested Monday, 12 days after Raeanna Ferguson was found dead at his home, located near the intersection of Guadalupe and Higley Roads.
"Toone and Ferguson were housemates at the residence," read a portion of the statement on Jan. 17.
Toone, according to police, is accused of a count of second-degree murder, and he was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.
