Two people were killed after a plane crashed onto Interstate-75 in Naples and collided with a vehicle on Friday afternoon, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet when it crashed onto I-75 at around 3:15 p.m. The two fatalities were people who were on board the plane.

Around 3:10 p.m., the pilot radioed the Naples Air Traffic Control Tower with an emergency stating that he lost both engines and requested an emergency landing, Naples city officials said.

The pilot attempted a landing on I-75, resulting in a collision with a car.

VIDEO : Plane crashes on I-75 in Florida, becomes engulfed in flames

According to flight records from FlightAware, Flight N823KD departed from The Ohio State University Airport (OSU) at 1:02 p.m. and was scheduled to land at Naples Airport (APF) at 3:12 p.m. OSU is a public airport operated by the university in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State University confirmed in a statement to FOX 35 that the plane is not affiliated with the university. "There is a significant amount of private air traffic at our airport that is not affiliated with the university," a spokesperson said.

The business jet, listed on aircraft rental service Hop-A-Jet's website, accommodates up to 12 passengers.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Photo: Joe B.

Road closures in the area are expected to last for an "extended period of time." Officials are working with the FAA to determine when some lanes can reopen to traffic in this area.

The FAA is also investigating, alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The names of the people on board the plane have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.