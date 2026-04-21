Plane makes emergency landing on canal bank near Mesa intersection
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MESA, Ariz. - The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday near an East Valley intersection.
What we know:
A plane landed on a canal bank near Gilbert Road and Main Street on April 21 after the aircraft suffered an inflight mechanical problem, the Mesa Fire-Medical Department said.
The plane landed safely and wasn't damaged. No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Firefighters and police officers are at the scene to assist in the recovery of the plane.
Map of area where the plane landed:
The Source: The Mesa Fire-Medical Department