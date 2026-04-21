Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Plane makes emergency landing on canal bank near Mesa intersection

By
Updated  April 21, 2026 9:20am MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Daulton McManis)

The Brief

    • A small plane made an emergency landing on April 21 in Mesa.
    • An inflight mechanical problem forced the pilot to land the plane on a canal bank near Gilbert Road and Main Street.
    • No injuries were reported.

MESA, Ariz. - The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday near an East Valley intersection.

What we know:

A plane landed on a canal bank near Gilbert Road and Main Street on April 21 after the aircraft suffered an inflight mechanical problem, the Mesa Fire-Medical Department said.

The plane landed safely and wasn't damaged. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Firefighters and police officers are at the scene to assist in the recovery of the plane. 

Map of area where the plane landed:

The Source: The Mesa Fire-Medical Department

MesaNews