Plane with 16 onboard 'skids off runway' at Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston

A plane coming in from Victoria reportedly skidded off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but we're told 16 people were on board a small aircraft coming in from Victoria. No one was reported injured.

The initial departure, according to officials, is the flight was about 16 minutes early from Victoria Regional Airport and arrived nearly 40 minutes before schedule at 2:20 p.m.

Preliminary information by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the plane, a Bombardier CRJ-200, lost nose-wheel steering before rolling into a grass area next to the runway. No injuries were reported.

Airport officials say the terminals and remaining runways were still able to operate normally.

As of this writing, no other information was made available, but an investigation is underway with the FAA.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.