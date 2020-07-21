Police: 1 dead after car crashes into bus stop in north Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say a person is dead after a car crashed into a bus stop in north Phoenix.

According to a brief statement by Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Dunlap. Three people were at the bus stop at the time of the crash.

Phoenix Police officials say traffic in the area is restricted, and will remain so for several hours.

